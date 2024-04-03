Thompson scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

The Sabres' top line dominated all night, as Thompson, Alex Tuch and John-Jason Peterka combined for four goals and nine points. Thompson has re-discovered his 2022-23 form, although maybe too late to get Buffalo into the playoffs, and over the last 11 games he's erupted for eight goals and 16 points. The 26-year-old center needs three more goals in the Sabres' last six games to reach 30 for the third straight season.