Thompson scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 8-2 victory over the Rangers.

He gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead midway through the first period on a strong individual effort, fighting off two defenders in the corner before carrying the puck to the front of the net and tucking it under Igor Shesterkin. Thompson then added another tally in the third against Jonathan Quick. The 27-year-old has three three-point performances in his last five appearances, piling up six goals and 11 points in that stretch, and Thompson sits two goals short of his third career 30-goal campaign.