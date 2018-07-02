Thompson has been traded to Buffalo, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Thompson was acquired in the blockbuster deal that sent Ryan O'Reilly to the Blues. The 19-year-old winger garnered three goals and nine points in 41 games during his rookie season. The 6-foot-5 forward owns plenty of offensive upside and should fit in nicely on a Sabres team hoping for a quick rebuild after drafting defenseman Rasmus Dahlin first overall just recently. However, the 19-year-old will need to improve his consistency in order to climb the depth chart, and so holds more fantasy value in deeper leagues and dynasty formats despite the move.