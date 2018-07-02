Thompson has been traded to Buffalo, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Thompson was acquired in the blockbuster deal that sent Ryan O'Reilly to the Blues. The 19-year-old winger garnered three goals and nine points in 41 games during his rookie season. The 6-foot-5 forward owns plenty of offensive upside and should fit in nicely on a Sabres team hoping for a quick rebuild after drafting defenseman Rasmus Dahlin first overall just recently. However, the 19-year-old will need to improve his consistency in order to climb the depth chart, and so holds more fantasy value in deeper leagues and dynasty formats despite the move.

More News
Our Latest Stories