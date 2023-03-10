Thompson collected two assists in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Stars.

Not much went right for Buffalo in this one, but at least Thompson stayed productive. It's the 25-year-old's fourth multi-point performance in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's racked up six goals and 13 points, and on the season Thompson sits fifth in the NHL scoring race with 85 points (42 goals, 43 helpers) through 64 contests.