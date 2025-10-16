Thompson collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Senators. He added five hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating.

After helping to set up what proved to be the game-winner by Jason Zucker midway through the second period, Thompson capped his first multi-point performance of the season by feeding Jiri Kulich for an empty-netter. Thompson has a goal and three points through four games to begin the season, and he's already racked up 17 shots on net and 12 hits to his ledger.