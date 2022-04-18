Thompson scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Thompson potted Buffalo's final two goals. His first tally put the Sabres up 4-2 in the second period and turned into the game-winner when the Flyers got one back in the third. Thompson proceeded to restore the two-goal advantage with an empty-netter in the final minute, raising his season goal total to 36.

