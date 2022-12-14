Thompson scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist -- with all three points coming on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Incredibly the score was 0-0 heading into the third period, but after Thompson opened the scoring 81 seconds into the final frame, the Sabres' offense roared to life. The 25-year-old has five multi-point performances in the last eight games, a dominant stretch in which he's piled up 10 goals and 18 points and shot up to second in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy with 23 goals (tied with Jason Robertson, two back of Connor McDavid) and third in the overall scoring race with 44 points (behind McDavid and Leon Draisaitl) through 29 contests.