Thompson produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

The 27-year-old got the rout started by beating Tristan Jarry just 27 seconds into the first period. Thompson has five goals and nine points over the last nine games, and with 11 games left on the Sabres' schedule, he needs four more tallies to reach 40 for the second time in his career.