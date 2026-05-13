Thompson notched one goal and one assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs.

With Buffalo down 2-1 in the second period, Thompson tied the game up on a fluky goal. His dump-in attempt took a strange bounce off the corner boards and went in off a startled Jakub Dobes. The 28-year-old Thompson also helped set up Zach Benson for the winner early in the third period. Thompson has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances. Through 10 games this postseason, he's racked up four goals and 11 points. He'll look to stay locked in as the series shifts back to Buffalo for Game 5 on Thursday.