Thompson notched two assists while adding three shots on net and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.
He helped set up second-period tallies by Connor Clifton and Bowen Byram as the Sabres built a 6-1 lead before the game was half over. Thompson still hasn't re-discovered last season's elite form, but over his last 12 games he's managed to produce four goals and nine points as Buffalo scrambles to stay in the playoff race.
