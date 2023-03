Thompson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

He got the Sabres on the board late in the first period, zipping a shot past Brian Elliott from the faceoff circle, and then set up jack Quinn for the eventual game-winner with 14 seconds left in the second. Thompson has seven goals and 13 points over the last nine games, and his 42 goals and 82 points on the season puts him in the top five in the NHL.