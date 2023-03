Thompson (upper body) will not play Monday against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson has been dealing with a minor injury and was considered a game-time call Monday. Despite playing through the injury Saturday against the Islanders, he'll now miss his first game of the year. The 25-year-old has 44 goals and 89 points through 72 games this season but just two over his last six outings. Lukas Rousek will make his NHL debut in Thompson's absence.