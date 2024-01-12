Thompson is undergoing an MRI regarding his undisclosed injury Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

While not officially ruled out, Thompson seems unlikely to play versus the Canucks on Saturday given the team is still determining the extent and nature of his injury. The 26-year-old center's potential absence would be a huge blow to the Sabres offense, as he has racked up seven goals and five assists, including four power-play points, in his last nine outings. Casey Mittelstadt could shift back to a center role if Thompson does miss time.