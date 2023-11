Thompson (upper body) is week-to-week, but not month-to-month, coach Don Granato told Joe Yerdon of the Bleacher Report on Wednesday.

Thompson suffered a lower-body issue in the first period of Tuesday's game against Boston, and while he was able to return from that, the 26-year-old then sustained a more significant injury while blocking a shot in the second frame. Thompson has six goals and 12 points in 16 contests this year. While he's out, Dylan Cozens might center the Sabres' top line.