Thompson (upper body) will miss significant time according to head coach Don Granato, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

That update makes it sound like Thompson's recovery after blocking a shot will be measured in weeks rather than days. Alex Tuch (upper body) may be ready to play Friday in Winnipeg to replace Thompson in the lineup, while Dylan Cozens figures to slide back over to center on the top line. Thompson will likely require some additional tests to bring clarity to his return timeline.