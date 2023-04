Thompson (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Blue Jackets, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson will close out his 2022-23 campaign with 47 goals, 94 points (34 on the power play) and 295 shots on net in a fantastic season. While he's banged up to close out this season, it seems safe to assume he'll have plenty of time to heal up for 2023-24.