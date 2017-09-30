Fedun was cut by the Sabres on Saturday and will report to AHL Rochester once he clear waivers, The Buffalo News reports.

Despite impressing in 27 games last year with seven assists and a plus-3 rating, Fedun couldn't crack the roster. The Sabres will carry Matt Tennyson and Justin Falk as their seventh and eighth defenseman instead. Buffalo's improved depth on the blue line made it more difficult to crack the roster, but if the Sabres need more bodies, Fedun will get the first look.