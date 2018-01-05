Fedun (lower body) was assigned to AHL Rochester on Friday.

Fedun played just seven games with the big club before suffering this lower-body injury, so at the very least this is a conditioning stint to get him ready for NHL play again. However, The 29-year-old wasn't a nightly play before his injury, so he may be left in the minors unless there are further injuries to Buffalo's blue line.

