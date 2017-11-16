Sabres' Taylor Fedun: Lands on injured reserve
Fedun was designated for injured reserve Thursday with an undisclosed injury.
Fedun was limited to just 10:22 of ice time in Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, indicating he was likely hurt at some point during that game. The 29-year-old has notched a lone assist in seven outings in addition to eight shots on goal, 10 blocks and four hits. With the Edmonton native sidelined, the club called up Casey Nelson for some extra blue line depth.
