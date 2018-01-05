Fedun (lower body) wasn't listed on Friday's injury report.

Fedun was assigned to AHL Rochester on Friday, and this signals further that this is a conditioning stint. AHL Rochester has games on Friday and Saturday, which could be enough to have him ready for the Sabres' game Sunday in Philly. Even if he's recalled, though, Fedun is still a nightly candidate to be a healthy scratch.

