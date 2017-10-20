Sabres' Taylor Fedun: Recalled from minors
Fedun was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday.
Fedun will be making his first trip from Rochester to Buffalo, although whether he actually cracks the lineup against the Canucks remains to be seen. The blueliner has notched one helper in three games with the Americans this year and will probably return to the minors once the Sabres start to get healthy.
