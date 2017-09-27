Fedun (ear) returned to the ice Wednesday after getting getting hit in the head by a puck, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

It looks like Fedun needed just a few stitches and will not miss any time. The journeyman defenseman played in 27 games for the Sabres last year and 29 games for AHL Rochester, and will likely split the season between the two leagues again. The 29-year-old will play a depth role and see occasional time on the power play. He's not relevant in the majority of fantasy leagues.