Fedun's injury concerns his lower body and he'll miss 6-to-8 weeks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

With the stay-at-home defenseman on IR and out long term, it wouldn't be surprising to see Casey Nelson, who's been called up from AHL Rochester, to make his season debut in the near future. Between his significant injury and lack of offensive utility even when healthy, Fedun is not worth rostering in fantasy.