Sabres' Taylor Fedun: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Sabres assigned Fedun to AHL Rochester on Saturday.
Fedun's demotion indicates Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) is likely closing in on a return to game action. The 29-year-old blueliner will remain in the minors until the Sabres are in need of reinforcements at defense due to injury.
