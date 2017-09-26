Sabres' Taylor Fedun: Stitched up after getting hit by puck
Fedun's Tuesday skate was cut short after he was hit in the ear by a puck and needed stitches, the Olean Times Herald reports.
Fedun's status has yet to be updated, but there's cause for concern any time a player is struck in the head by a puck. His status will be updated soon, though this ailment is not believed to be serious. With Fedun and Jake McCabe (shoulder) out with injuries, Victor Antipin as well as journeymen Justin Falk, Matt Tennyson and Cody Goloubef all have improved chances of making the team for Opening Night on Oct. 5.
