Sabres' Taylor Fedun: Summoned to parent club
Fedun was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
This counts as the second recall of the season for Fedun, with the Alberta native posting an assist, two hits and two blocked shots over a pair of games his last time up. While his playing time will undoubtedly be kept to a minimum, this blueliner makes for a solid reinforcement option with Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) having missed the past four contests for Buffalo.
