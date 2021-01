Hall tallied three assists and two shots Monday in a 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Hall and linemates Jack Eichel (three assists) and Sam Reinhart (two goals) almost single-handedly buried the Flyers. Hall assisted on both of Reinhart's goals early in the second period to break the game open, then added another helper on Victor Olofsson's power-play goal late in the third. Hall has clicked immediately with his new club and this trio is shaping up to be one of the NHL's best.