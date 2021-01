Hall is expected to skate with Eric Staal and Dylan Cozens on the Sabres' second line during Saturday's matchup with New Jersey, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Coach Ralph Krueger has separated Jack Eichel and Hall in an attempt to spur more balanced even-strength scoring, but that duo will still be teaming up on Buffalo's top power-play unit against the Devils. Hall has enjoyed a hot start to the season, picking up seven points through his first eight games.