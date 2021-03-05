Hall scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

That groan you heard was the elephant stepping off Hall's back. The snipe, which he put in off a rebound from the bottom of the right circle, ended a 19-game goal drought. It's just his second goal of the season and first since Jan. 14. Hall's gamble on a one-year deal hasn't paid off yet, but the winger could explode offensively at any time. And he seems to like the city of fires -- he told reporters that he's open to returning to the Sabres next season. Let's hope this is the start of something beautiful for fantasy managers.