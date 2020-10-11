Hall signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres on Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Perhaps the biggest domino that everyone in the league was waiting to watch fall, Hall has finally found a new home. The 28-year-old winger should immediately job the Sabres' top line centered by superstar Jack Eichel. Hall scored 16 goals and 52 points in 65 games with the Devils and Coyotes last season.