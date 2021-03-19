Hall and the Sabres won't be in action versus Boston on Saturday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the NHL announced Friday.

Hall could benefit from some time off considered he is bogged down in an eight-game goal drought during which he registered three assists and 16 shots. Buffalo did play Boston on Wednesday, so the league will no doubt be hoping the outbreak is contained within the Bruins organization and Buffalo will be able to move forward with Monday's matchup with the Rangers.