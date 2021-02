Hall nabbed an assist in Tuesday's victory over his former Devils.

After a four-game point drought, Hall has two points in his last three meetings. He's up to 11 points in 16 games, but only one of them is a goal. It was scored on the power play, meaning Hall has no even-strength goals yet this season. He hasn't had the expected chemistry with Jack Eichel, and is now often played on the Sabres second line. Hopefully Hall is able to light the lamp more frequently going forward.