Hall picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

The 29-year-old got some revenge against his former team, setting up Eric Staal for the game's first goal midway through the second period and then feeding Victor Olofsson for the tally that forced extra time in the third. Hall is off to a strong start to his tenure with the Sabres, scoring one goal and nine points through his first nine games this season.