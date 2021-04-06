Hall will be held out of Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

The decision to bench Hall is a good sign the Sabres are preparing to trade the winger ahead of the April 12 deadline. It's been a disappointing year for the 29-year-old Hall, as he managed a meager 19 points in 37 contests and is poised to miss the 10-goal mark for the first time in his career. Hall will have plenty of say in his new destination as he holds a full no-movement clause and figures to want to move to a contender.