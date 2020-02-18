Sabres' Taylor Leier: Clears waivers
Leier has cleared waivers and will remain in AHL Rochester, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Leier signed an NHL contract on Monday, and he had to clear waivers to remain eligible for AHL Rochester. The contract suggests he would be one of the first options for a call up should there be injuries to the Sabres forward group.
