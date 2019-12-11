Play

Leier, finally recovered from labrum surgery, plans to make his season debut Wednesday for Rochester of the AHL, Bill Hoppe of The Buffalo News reports.

The forward tore his labrum in a freak off-ice accident and has yet to make his debut for the 2019-20 season. Leier finished well after being acquired by the Sabres organization in exchange for Justin Bailey last season, finishing with 23 points in 35 games, so he'll finally get a chance to get back at it and prove he deserves more than just a one-way deal.

More News
Our Latest Stories