Leier, finally recovered from labrum surgery, plans to make his season debut Wednesday for Rochester of the AHL, Bill Hoppe of The Buffalo News reports.

The forward tore his labrum in a freak off-ice accident and has yet to make his debut for the 2019-20 season. Leier finished well after being acquired by the Sabres organization in exchange for Justin Bailey last season, finishing with 23 points in 35 games, so he'll finally get a chance to get back at it and prove he deserves more than just a one-way deal.