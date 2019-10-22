Sabres' Taylor Leier: Out indefinitely
Leier (shoulder) is considered out indefinitely.
Leier has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery and remains without a timetable for his return to the lineup. Once he's healthy, the 25-year-old will be a key piece up front for AHL Rochester, but he won't have a role with the big club in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.