Sabres' Taylor Leier: Secures NHL deal
Leier agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Buffalo on Monday worth $700,000.
Leier has been playing for AHL Rochester on a minor-league deal and appears to have shown the organization enough to warrant a two-way contract. The 26-year-old notched seven goals and one helper in 17 outings for the Americans this season. With his contract in hand, the winger is eligible to be promoted to the NHL, though he will need to clear waivers first.
