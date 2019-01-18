Sabres' Taylor Leier: Traded to Buffalo
The Flyers traded Leier to the Sabres in exchange for Justin Bailey on Thursday.
This is nothing more than a swap of minor-league assets, as Leier and Bailey both have yet to appear in an NHL contest this campaign. The 24-year-old forward will undoubtedly report to his new club's AHL affiliate.
