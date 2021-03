Rieder collected a goal on two shots in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Rieder sent a shot from the blue line that found its way through traffic to pull the Sabres to within 3-2 with 3:39 left in the second period. It was Rieder's first goal since Jan. 30, putting an end to his eight-game dry spell. The 28-year-old was an intriguing player early in his career with Arizona, but he's now on his fifth team in the last four years and hasn't produced much offense at any of those stops.