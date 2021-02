Rieder was activated from COVID-19 protocol is a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Rieder has a chance to be in the lineup when the Sabres gear up for their first game since Jan. 31. The 28-year-old netted three goals over the first four games; he's slated for a third-line role if he, indeed, dresses.