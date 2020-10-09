Rieder agreed to a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Sabres on Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo Newsreports.

Rieder has spent his entire career (six seasons) in the Western Conference with Arizona, Los Angeles, Edmonton and Calgary. He hasn't been able to reprise the double-digit goals he put up in his first four NHL campaigns -- posting a goose egg in 2018-19 with the Oilers and just four goals in 55 games last year in Calgary -- so the Sabres are undoubtedly hoping he can rediscover his scoring touch in a royal blue, gold and white sweater. At the league-minimum salary, the risk is low for the Sabres.