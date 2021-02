Rider (not injury related) took part in pregame warmups and is expected to play in Monday's game against the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Buffalo is back in action for the first time this month and Rieder was a game-time call after being activated from the COVID-19 protocol list. The 28-year-old forward has three goals in 10 games this season and will slide into his usual middle-six role.