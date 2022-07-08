Leinonen was selected 41st overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

He was the first goalie off the board in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. This draft featured arguably the worst goaltending group in recent memory, with Leinonen being just one of a handful of goalies viewed as having future NHL potential. There is no doubt the big Finn has the size (6-foot-4) that all NHL clubs are looking for these days. There is never enough quality goaltending depth to go around and it's fair to wonder if Leinonen might have gone quite a bit higher had he not been injured so frequently in the past. The Sabres will stash Leinonen overseas in hopes he is able to remain healthy and find some consistency over the course of the next few seasons.