Sabres' Trevor Kuntar: Re-signs with Buffalo

Kuntar signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Kuntar made his NHL debut with a lone regular-season appearances for the Sabres during the 2025-26 campaign. However, he spent most of his time in the minors, recording 21 goals, 16 assists and 85 PIM across 70 regular-season appearances with AHL Rochester. Kuntar could be in the mix to provide depth for the NHL club once again during the 2026-27 campaign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make the bulk of his appearances in the minors once again.