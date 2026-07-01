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Sabres' Trevor Kuntar: Re-signs with Buffalo

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kuntar signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Kuntar made his NHL debut with a lone regular-season appearances for the Sabres during the 2025-26 campaign. However, he spent most of his time in the minors, recording 21 goals, 16 assists and 85 PIM across 70 regular-season appearances with AHL Rochester. Kuntar could be in the mix to provide depth for the NHL club once again during the 2026-27 campaign, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make the bulk of his appearances in the minors once again.

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