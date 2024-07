Tullio was acquired by the Sabres from the Oilers along with Ryan McLeod on Friday in exchange for Matthew Savoie, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Tullio had nine goals and 21 points in 54 regular-season contests with AHL Bakersfield in 2023-24. Edmonton took him with the No. 126 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Tullio will likely start the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.