Jost will not be in action versus the Oilers on Monday due to a lingering undisclosed injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Jost hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's clash with the Islanders, so it sounds like his undisclosed injury isn't expected to be anything serious, With Jost coming out of the lineup, new addition Jordan Greenway will make his Buffalo debut. If Jost does return to action versus New York, he figures to step into a bottom-six role and could bump Kyle Okposo or Zemgus Girgensons from the lineup.