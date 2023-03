Jost (undisclosed) is set to return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Jost sat out Monday's game versus the Oilers with a lingering injury, but it appears to be something he can play through. John-Jason Peterka will be a healthy scratch Tuesday to accommodate Jost's return, while Kyle Okposo will likely pick up Peterka's power-play minutes.