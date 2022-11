Jost scored a goal during Monday's 6-5 overtime defeat to the visiting Lighting.

Jost has mostly struggled to live up to his status as the No. 10 overall pick by the Avalanche during the 2016 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old has a fresh opportunity with his third organization, and he contributed his first goal in 16 outings Monday, including 12 with the Wild. Jost, who was claimed off waivers on Nov. 19, has 47 career goals in 357 appearances.