Jost scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.

Jost opened the scoring 6:08 into the game and also helped out on a Zemgus Girgensons tally in the third period. This was Jost's first multi-point effort of the season, and he also snapped a 12-game goal drought. The 24-year-old center is at five goals, 13 helpers, 68 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-8 rating through 47 contests between the Sabres and the Wild this season.